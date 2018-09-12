Govt plans secure detention centre for children

The Gibraltar Government is planning to build a secure children’s home at Europa Point, adjacent to Tangier Views, according to documents filed with the Town Planner.

The building will be created near the student accommodation and Special Olympics Clubhouse and Sports Facility currently under construction in the area.

The nature of the project means few details have been released on the height of the development, the number of rooms or the facilities inside.

Last September Justice Minister Neil Costa told Parliament that the Gibraltar Government had identified a ‘potential location’ and was assessing its suitability for establishing secure accommodation and a detention centre for young offenders.

Advertisement

Gibraltar has no dedicated facilities for children who commit criminal offences and are sentenced to custodial sentences.

At present, children are held in a wing of Windmill Hill prison.

Advertisement