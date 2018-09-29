Governor celebrates youth and unity during Ceremony of the Keys reception

Youngsters from the various communities in Gibraltar were invited to the Ceremony of the Keys reception held at the Convent on Thursday evening.

The Governor of Gibraltar, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, said he invited them to witness the Ceremony of the Keys because it was “borne out of one of the greatest testaments to Gibraltar’s character”.

By witnessing the ceremony, Lt Gen Davis hoped the youngsters would “understand, respect and celebrate Gibraltar’s unity of character”.

Lt Gen Davis said: “You are here because you are the future… you, the youth of Gibraltar, are the Rock’s future.”

Advertisement

“The future of Gibraltar’s character, its identity, its community and its destiny will, in the not too distant future, be entrusted into your hands to protect, progress and promote.”

He urged the guests to “reach out in respect and friendship across the divides in Gibraltar’s community to sustain its “success in unity”.

The traditional Ceremony of the Keys parade was cancelled again this year due to Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s ongoing operational commitments in Bahrain.

Advertisement