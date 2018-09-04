GibSams urges Gibraltar to ‘get talking’

GibSams held a stall this weekend to mark the start of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with their slogan ‘Let’s get Gibraltar Talking’.

GibSams are organising a series of events over this month to promote suicide prevention awareness and year-round offers an anonymous and confidential Freephone hotline service.

The charity aims to encourage people it is ‘OK to talk’ and not suffer in silence.

GibSams was joined by various charities at the awareness event including Childline, Clubhouse, the Gibraltar Alzheimers and Dementia Society, the Gibraltar Disability Society, the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group and the Domestic Abuse Support Group.

As part of the awareness event the Moorish Castle was also lit up in green and this Friday people are encouraged to wear green to support the charity.

The month will culminate with a concert in Casemates Square on September 29.

