Gibraltar ‘Walks the Beat’ for World Heart Day

Gibraltar will ‘Walk the Beat’ tomorrow to celebrate World Heart Day and fundraise for the Gibraltar Cardiac Association.

World Heart Day will be marked on September 29 this year with an aim to work towards reducing the number of deaths caused by cardiovascular diseases.

The event aims to create awareness and encourage people to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Gibraltar will be celebrating World Heart Day with Walk the Beat an event organised by 12 student nurses from the GHA.

This 24-hour event will start at 10.30am tomorrow at the Victoria stadium where the Minister for Health Neil Costa will open the event.

There will be dances performed by Urban Dance, Stylos and Danza Academy throughout the walk.

An evening ceremony at 9.30pm and will see performances by soloist Julianne Coleing from GAMPA and hear a real story from a heart transplant patient.

The Moorish Castle will also be lit up in red to commemorate this special day.

Teams, families, individuals and friends are invited to ‘Walk the Beat’ and raise money for the Gibraltar Cardiac Association. Registration will remain opened throughout the event.

