Gibraltar unfortunate to concede in last minute against Belarus

FIH Hockey- Wednesday 5th September 2018 – Gibraltar 3-4 Belarus

After a 5-0 defeat against Russia Gibraltar hockey picked themselves up and put in a very strong performance against Belarus coming close to taking the match.

Gibraltar had found themselves down early on the match by a goal from Mikheicgyk and were to concede another through Lukashick.

However, good play from Gibraltar saw Shane Rammage close the gap for Gibraltar as they came towards half time.

A strong start to the third quarter saw Gibraltar equalise through Henwood. However it was just eleven minutes later that Ivan Kisialevich brought Belarus back to a 2-3.

The fourth quarter was crucial for Gibraltar with just 15 minutes to overturn the result.

Gibraltar had to defend as they started the fourth quarter and were holding well.

The Gibraltar lads put there all into it and Henwood received from Rammage and putting in an assist across the goalmouth Gibraltar equalised.

Good defensive work by Gibraltar was blocking the way for Belarus.

Gibraltar were working on the counters but conceded a penalty with ten minutes to go. Luckily for Gibraltar the ball bounced of the post and out.

Gibraltar had to put up with some intense pressure from Belarus towards the last three minutes of the match including several short corners and the ball hitting the post.

Some very brave defending did not assist them as a thunderous hit to goal, striking a Gibraltar player by the side of the head went into the back of the net for Belarus winning goal.

A very strong performance by Gibraltar saw them beaten by a last minute goal which saw them lose 3-4 against Belarus in what was their second match in the Hockey Open Series in Portugal.

Advertisement