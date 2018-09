Gibraltar runner Liam Byrne today run in the 800m preliminary heats of the World Master Athletic Championship being held in Malaga. The Gibraltar runner finishd fourth in his heat with his time qualifying him for the next round which takes place tomorrow.

The runner after the race flew a small Gibraltar flag in protest at being forced to run as a “neutral” by the WMA. He was escorted off the track by officials. Image courtesy of Liam Byrne

