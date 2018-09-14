Gibraltar Museum seeks return of Neanderthal skulls

The Gibraltar National Museum has made a formal request to bring the Gibraltar 1 and Gibraltar 2 Neanderthal skulls back to the Rock.

The announcement was made by Minister for Heritage Dr John Cortes in his opening speech at this year’s Calpe Conference, who described this as the “one stone that remained unturned”.

“As Gibraltar continues, as a whole, to take its place in the world in a wide range of fields,” Dr Cortes said adding: “It is only right that such significant items come back home where they will be cherished and well looked after.”

The initial step was taken when Director of the Museum, Professor Clive Finlayson wrote to the Natural History Museum in London to put in a request to have the Neanderthal remains brought to Gibraltar.

They will now have to wait for an answer.

