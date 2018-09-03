Gibraltar gets ready to host its first competitive international on home soil

This Thursday Gibraltar opens its UEFA Nations League campaign with its first ever competitive international match at home. Gibraltar who are in the fourth tier, League D, of the Nations League will be playing against Macedonia as part of Group 4.
Also in the same group are Armenia and Liechtenstein who will be playing their corresponding match two and a half hours earlier.
This will be the first time Gibraltar plays Macedonia. The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven matches whilst Gibraltar go into the match having won their last international against Latvia in March, also played at the Victoria Stadium…
FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS
Advertisement