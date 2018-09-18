Gibraltar Finance to address Blockchain Live in London

Paul Astengo, Senior Executive with Gibraltar Finance will deliver an address on the “Govtech” stage at this year’s BlockchainLive Conference that will be held on September 26 at the Grand Hall, Olympia.

Mr Astengo will discuss the role of regulation in stimulating and supporting economic growth.

The Govtech Stage displays the latest in public sector adoption of blockchain and distributed ledger technology.

From innovations in identity, registry and secure data sharing to radically enhanced election, payment, tax and funding services, the Govtech stage will feature national and international government representatives to discuss the benefits and hurdles of this nascent technology.

In addition to adopting technologies, governments are playing a fundamental role in shaping the direction of blockchain through regulation.

Govtech will feature talks and discussion on current and future regulation and will delve into the ethical power of block-chain, featuring case studies from NGOs and charities.

Minister for Commerce, Albert Isola, said: “Renewed and refreshed the team at Gibraltar Finance reengages with the comprehensive 2018 travel schedule delivering our strong message to a global audience.”

“First stop is London and a second visit to BlockchainLive.”

“This conference attracts over 3,000 attendees and I am particularly pleased that Paul will be speaking.”

“At last year’s event, we looked forward with excitement to the advent of the proposed DLT Regulatory Framework.”

“This year we will be able to reflect and share the success we have enjoyed and outline our plans to continue to develop our leadership in this field.”

In a full schedule Mr Astengo has also be invited to attend a meeting of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Blockchain and will also participate in the Connected World Summit both of which will take place in London on 25th September.

For any enquiries in relation to this press release, please contact Paul Astengo via paul.astengo@financecentre.gov.gi.

