Gibraltar enters today’s match in fighting spirit

“They can think what they want, we know clearly what we have to do and we know clearly what we are going to do, we still have to play the 90 minutes” that was the warning Gibraltar Head Coach Julio Ribas. His comments came as he responded to comments made just moments earlier by Macedonia’s head coach and star players during a press conference in which they claimed they were “the favorites and hoped to be taking a win and the three points with them”… FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS
Advertisement