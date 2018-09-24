Gibraltar-Berlin Artist Exchange Residency Exhibition launches next month

The Gibraltar-Berlin Artist Exchange Residency Exhibition, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will be held at the John Mackintosh Hall Galleries from Wednesday October 3 to Friday October 12.

The exhibition is the result of the artist in residence exchange programme that was launched by the Ministry two years ago as part of its cultural development initiative.

As part of this programme, Berlin based artist Karen Koltermann was chosen to come to Gibraltar to carry out an art residency. Her visit followed local artist Naomi Martinez’s art residency at Lichtenberg Studios, Berlin, last July.

The exhibition will showcase the works of both artists.

Advertisement

Ms Koltermann and Ms Martinez have created pieces that have been inspired and influenced by their impressions and perceptions of their time spent in Gibraltar and Berlin respectively.

The artists’ innovative works are unique multi-media artworks which the Cultural Services hopes will delight visitors of all ages.

The Minister for Culture, the Media, Youth and Sport, Steven Linares will officially open the exhibition on Tuesday October 2. The exhibition will be open to the public the next day from 9am to 9:30pm. Entrance is free.

Advertisement