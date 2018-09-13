Gibraltar and Kingston, ‘bonded in friendship and brotherhood’

A group of Gibraltarians who were among the 2,000 evacuated to Jamaica during World War II were present this week as Gibraltar and Kingston were formally twinned nearly four decades later.

The twinning ceremony held at Grand Battery House saw Mayor Kaiane Aldorino Lopez and Senator Councillor Delroy Williams, the Mayor of Kingston, join two nations by signing a formal agreement.

Those from the evacuation generation, who travelled across the globe to find refuge in Jamaica, shared memories with each other at the emotive event.

In his speech Chief Minister Fabian Picardo stressed that unlike modern day travellers, the people of Gibraltar would have been fearful throughout their journey to Jamaica.

“The thought of going across the Atlantic 78 years ago with German U-boats seeking to sabotage all British shipping was not to go on holiday,” Mr Picardo said.

“It wasn’t to go on an adventure. It was to risk one’s life.”

Mr Picardo described how the risk to stay “at home” was much greater than to sail to the Caribbean and how the Gibraltarians were welcomed “with open arms” by the Jamaicans.

