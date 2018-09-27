Gib-UK ‘high-level’ Brexit talks continue in London

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia yesterday met with the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Dominic Raab together with Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Robin Walker, in Downing Street.

This is part of the continuing engagement between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar Governments.

Mr Raab said: “I was delighted to welcome the Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo for a discussion about the shared opportunities that lie ahead as the UK and Gibraltar leave the EU together.”

“We had a productive conversation about the importance of UK-Gibraltar ties and the vital work going on to deepen and strengthen these into the future.”

“The UK is fully involving Gibraltar as we negotiate our departure from the EU, and this meeting was just one of the many ways in which we are ensuring that their priorities are taken into account.”

“I look forward to working together to secure a prosperous future for the UK and Gibraltar outside the EU.”

The meeting comes as part of an intensification of the programme of work in the run up to the next meeting of the European Council in October.

The United Kingdom and Gibraltar Governments are confident of a deal being secured with the EU, but are also preparing contingency plans in the event of a ‘no-deal’ Brexit at the same time.

The high-level political meeting followed detailed technical talks with officials from different UK Government Departments, which also included Attorney General Michael Llamas and Financial Secretary Albert Mena.

During the meeting the Secretary of State expressed his full support for Gibraltar in the Brexit negotiations and going forward.

