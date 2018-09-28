GHA campaign focuses on sexual health

The GHA yesterday stressed the importance of sexual consent and safety at an information stall marking Sexual Health Week.

This year the annual awareness campaign had focused on sexual consent ensuring people understand that consent includes listening and agreement.

The stall manned by the team at the GHA’s Public Health Department was supported by the Minister for Health Neil Costa, Director of Primary Care Krishna Rawal, Sexual and Reproductive Health Dr Lynsey Dunckley and representatives from Cancer Relief and the Youth Service.

“We’re tackling consent with the ‘No means no’ group which is trying to get people to understand what consent is, what it means and the fact you can give it and take it away if you want to,” said Public Health Officer Emily Lopez.

“In terms of sexual health this can mean if you give consent to one act this doesn’t mean you are giving consent for every other act. It is just getting people to think about the power they have within themselves and they by no means need to comply with any kind of sexual act.”

Mrs Lopez added that members of the public had been very positive when finding out information at the stall.

