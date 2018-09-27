For new sexual health clinic, discretion is key

A Well Person Unit focusing on health checks, contraception advice and sexual health screening and treatment will be opened at Primary Care Centre next month.

The announcement was made yesterday by the Minister for Health Neil Costa, who stressed the anonymous and strictly confidential nature of the unit’s work.

Mr Costa told reporters samples taken from patients for sexual health screening will not have their names attached and instead will be identified through a unique number.

This means even those in the laboratory will not know who’s samples they are screening.

“Sexual health in particular has been one of those items which for many different reasons, partly taboo, has ever really been fully realised,” Mr Costa said.

“The GHA has always provided pockets of sexual health advice and treatment within the GHA, but this has not been done in a holistic way as in a sexual health clinic.”

Mr Costa added the unit has been in works for some two years to ensure privacy.

