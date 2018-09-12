Flight Lieutenant Donald Marshall’s family on the Rock

RAF Gibraltar last week welcomed family members of Flight Lieutenant Donald Marshall, an RAF pilot who died in a Hunter jet crash on October 9, 1971 whilst on detachment at RAF North Front, now known as RAF Gibraltar.

Bob and Brenda Roadnight visited RAF Gibraltar to commemorate the life and service of Mrs Roadnight’s brother, Flt Lt Marshall. The visit was organised by the couple’s son, Staff Sergeant Adrian Roadnight, who currently serves on the Rock.

His uncle tragically lost his life whilst battling to recover his stricken Hawker Hunter jet following a landing gear failure.

All three members of the Roadnight family were invited to join the Station Commander Wing Commander John Kane, the Executive Officer Squadron Leader Dave Pickard and the Station Adjutant Maggie Connors at RAF Gibraltar to reflect on both the incident and Flt Lt Marshall’s service.

Newspaper clippings of the incident, along with the Station’s history display, proved to be valuable sources of information which helped set the scene for the family.

It is important to the RAF, particularly as we draw closer Battle of Britain day, to commemorate the service of past personnel, said a representative.

