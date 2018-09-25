First meeting of Kishin Alwani Foundation’s advisory committee

The advisory committee of the Kishin Alwani Foundation held its first meeting last week.

The Foundation and its underlying trust were recast last year and formally launched in November 2017, with its founder, Kishin Alwani, donating £1m in additional funding at that time.

Registered as a local charity, the Foundation’s charitable objectives are wide-ranging but it has already built a solid profile in areas such as the arts, education and assistance with dementia and the challenges of old age.

Among the most significant donations made this year are £42,000 to the University of Gibraltar, continued funding for the Summer Painting Exhibition and collaboration with the SDGG on the National Painting Exhibition.

Advertisement

The Foundation has also launched a charity shop in John Mackintosh Square, which is producing income for charitable purposes through the sale of second-hand and recycled goods.

The role of the advisory committee is to assist the trustees to identify priorities for the Foundation’s work.

Pictured above are the Governor, Lieutenant General Ed Davis; Chief Minister Fabian Picardo; Monsignor Pardo, representing Bishop Carmel Zammit; the charity’s founder, Kishin Alwani; and three co-Trustees, Raju Alwani, Ajit Assomull and Peter Montegriffo.

Louise Lugaro was also present to minute and record the proceedings.

Advertisement