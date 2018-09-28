Fire officers at Emergency Services Show

Anthony Yusifredo, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) and two other officers recently attended the Emergency Services Show (ESS) in Birmingham, UK.

The Emergency Services Show is the UK’s leading annual showcase of the blue light sector, featuring over 450 exhibitors, live demonstrations, unique learning opportunities and networking.

This year it took place at the NEC in Birmingham, the two-day event brings together all disciplines from the emergency services sector to discover innovative technology and operational solutions, share their experiences and unite in their collaborative approach to public safety.

The fair exhibition zones are used by leading fire service vehicle manufactures to showcase their range of appliances, specialist vehicles and cutting edge equipment, with this year seeing a substantial emphasis on aerial ladder platforms, owing to the high demands on the market.

Advertisement

Angloco, the manufacture of the two new Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) fire tenders under construction in the UK displayed one of these at their stand.

Advertisement