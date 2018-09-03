Finding our identity as a footballing nation

Red & White Supplement – Gibraltar embarks on a new journey this month as it prepares for the UEFA Nations League. On Sep-tember 6, the national team plays its first match at home against Macedonia.
Since Gibraltar entered UEFA it has struggled to find its identity as a footballing nation. Pitted against the likes of Germany, Belgium, Poland and Scotland among others, the disparity in the differences of levels the national teams has played against, compared to their own, has left Gibraltar football licking its wounds at international level… FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS
