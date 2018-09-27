EU calls for calm on no-deal Brexit ‘horror stories’ FM

By Shaun Connolly, Press Association Political Correspondent

Brussels has hit out at “horror stories” surrounding a no-deal Brexit.

A spokesman for the European Commission said calmness not drama was needed during the critical end phase of negotiating a withdrawal agreement.

The comments came after reports Brussels is preparing plans to make emergency rule changes that could be rushed through in a five day period in order to cope with the prospect of the UK exiting the EU without an agreement next March.

Transport, financial services and customs are seen as key areas where temporary legal acts will need to be brought-in to avoid a crisis situation, it has been reported.

Refusing to be drawn on the issue, a European Commission spokesman said: “Would you give me the opportunity to, sort of, suggest that we all collectively take a certain distance from the many horror stories that are being circulated.

“I think that we need some serenity, calmness, coolness to proceed with our work.

“We are in the business, as Michel Barnier said, of dedramatising.

“We are working for a deal. That’s what matters.”

The commission again stressed talks could go on into November, beyond the looming EU summit on October 18.

The spokesman said: “Discussions are ongoing at all levels. We will have a situation to check where we are at the European council of October.

“And, as our leaders unanimously decided, we keep an option also for November should this become necessary.

“That’s where we are. Keep calm and keep negotiating.

“We are ready for any scenario. And to repeat what the president said in Salzburg, don’t worry, be happy.”