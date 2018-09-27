E90m payout lands Lottoland a Guinness World Record

Gibraltar-based Lottoland has landed a Guinness World Record for the largest online gambling payout of 90million Euros.

The Guinness World Record certificate was officially handed to Lottoland’s chief executive Nigel Birrell outside No.6 Convent Place yesterday, as he reiterated the firm’s commitment to Gibraltar despite the uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

“This is our home, it has always been our home and we are very happy here,” Mr Birrell told the Chronicle.

The company secured the record after a 36-year old cleaner from Berlin placed a bet on the Eurojackpot lottery via her mobile on www.lottoland.com.

Her mother chose the five lucky numbers 14, 19, 21, 30, 32 and the two Euro numbers 4 and 7 which matched and won her the record-breaking, life-changing jackpot.

Mr Birrell added: “We are absolutely delighted to achieve a Guinness World Record.”

“It’s such an accolade to find ourselves in this hall of fame.”

“This title is a confirmation of our business model, it proves that we are able to even break world records thanks to our sophisticated insurance model,” Mr Birrell said.

Asked how he envisaged this being impacted by Brexit he insisted: “Not at all”.

“We offer our services all around the world using various different licences in different countries.”

“Right now from Gibraltar we offer our services to some European countries but we’ll get a license somewhere in Europe if required.”

“At Lottoland, we are in the business of making dreams come true. Therefore, we are always thrilled that we just completely changed the life of one of our players completely.”

“We are very proud, we’ve made someone’s life very happy I think,” said Mr Birrell.

“This is what we do…trying to give the biggest jackpots out and we want to break our £90million record.”

Guinness World Records official adjudicator Sofia Greenacre said: “I’m pleased to confirm that Lottoland did indeed manage to set a new Guinness World Records title for the largest online gambling pay-out, which now stands at an incredible €90,000,000.”

Launched in 2013, Lottoland has created over 350 jobs, has over eight million customers and is active across four continents, although its business model has drawn criticism from some traditional lottery operators.

To date Lottoland players have won more than €1 billion on its website.

