Cyclists raise money for Sierra Leone well project

A two-week charity cycle for Action4Schools has come to an end, with more than £700 raised to help with the charity’s water well project in Sierra Leone.

UK-based aid worker Mark Hawkins and his partner Sharron Edgecomb set off from Gibraltar two weeks ago and cycled through Spain, up to Madrid and back.

The total distance covered was over 1,300 kilometres.

Speaking about the cycle challenge, Mr Hawkins, 54, told the Chronicle: “It was all good. There was some tough riding with heat of over 41 degrees.”

“The first few days were the most difficult in the high heat and big hills, but things became easier in the second week as we increased our fitness levels.”

Advertisement

Overall, Mr Hawkins said they came across people who were very friendly towards them.

Mr Hawkins will continue his fundraising efforts for Action4Schools at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mark-hawkins-2018.

Next year, he will be cycling from London to Gibraltar to continue raising money for the charity.

Advertisement