ClimACT meeting puts focus on sustainable education

The Minister with responsibility for the University, Gilbert Licudi, yesterday opened a two-day ClimACT project meeting which welcomed over 40 international delegates to the Rock.

The ClimACT project investigates ways of embedding sustainable education as a whole-school approach by incorporating energy efficiency, sustainable transportation, green procurement, resources conservation and behavioural change.

The three-year project has been running since 2016 and involves other institutions from Portugal, France and Spain, with 39 different schools taking part.

Amaia Fernandez, from the University of Gibraltar, organised the event, which includes ClimACT partners, representatives from all of Gibraltar’s schools, and staff from the Department of Environment and Education.

Advertisement

Professor Catherine Bachleda, Vice Chancellor (Ag) welcomed the delegates to the University.

In stressing the importance of ClimACT and its involvement with education she reminded them of the American Indian and said: “We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children.”

In launching the two-day event, Mr Licudi acknowledged the work ClimACT had done so far as well as thanking the various entities in Gibraltar who are taking part.

“This collaborative project is of huge importance to Gibraltar generally and to the University of Gibraltar. We have for several years, introduced various initiatives through our schools aimed at educating our children on the need to move towards a low carbon economy,” he said.

“The partnership between the University of Gibraltar and international institutions through ClimACT allows us to exchange experiences and ideas with educational establishments in other areas.”

“Locally, the ClimACT project seeks to build upon ongoing school activities, by converting existing practice into shared school experiences. Some of the activities linked to the project include Sustainability Weeks; the running of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle campaigns and plastic-free initiatives in local schools,” he added.

From the University of Lisbon, Marta Almeida introduced the project, explaining the different activities that will happen over the two days. These included, workshops relating to education for sustainable development and discussions about environmental assessment tools between researchers and teachers.

In addition, delegates will visit local schools to meet the pupils and teachers involved in the project.

The success of ClimACT has led to it being nominated for a prestigious RegioStars Award.

RegioStars Awards identify good practices in regional development and highlight original and innovative projects that are attractive and inspiring to other regions.

A video, which features people from all of the regions including Gibraltar, will be screened at the award ceremony later this year.

To vote for the project to go https://www.unigib.edu.gi/climact-project/

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

Advertisement