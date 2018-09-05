Change of Command as new CBF arrive in Gibraltar

A formal Change of Command ceremony saw newly appointed Commander British Forces Commodore Tim Henry welcomed with an 11-gun salute at the Naval Base yesterday.

Military and civilian personnel watched as Commodore Mike Walliker and his wife Charlotte waved goodbye, effectively passing on the reins to incoming Commodore Henry.

Commodore Walliker had held the post since July 2016 and is now returning to the UK at the end of his two-year appointment.

The ceremony saw Commodore Henry inspect a Saluting Battery of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and an 11-gun salute was fired in recognition of his assumption of office as Commander British Forces Gibraltar.

Commodore Henry thanked the Royal Gibraltar Regiment for their welcome, highlighting the importance of their work and how he looked forward to working with them.

The ceremony at HM Naval Base Gibraltar saw personnel gathered in the Tower Courtyard to say farewell to Commodore and Mrs Walliker and presented them with farewell gifts.

Commodore Walliker and Mrs Walliker had an emotional farewell, waving goodbye to the staff as they left the Naval Base on board HMS Scimitar, escorted by Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron RHIBs and vessels from the Gibraltar Defence Police maritime section.

Commodore Henry’s career has included a variety of sea and land based appointments, both in the UK and overseas.

This is not his first time in Gibraltar, having served as the Commanding Officer of HMS Trumpeter, one of the then Gibraltar Squadron patrol boats charged with the security and territorial integrity of British Gibraltar Territorial Waters Prior to being appointed to Gibraltar.

Commodore Henry’s most recent appointment was as the Assistant Head UK Counter Terrorism, Resilience and Operations in the Ministry of Defence.

“It is a huge honour and privilege to take over today as Commander British Forces Gibraltar and I am delighted to be returning to Gibraltar with my family to take up this appointment,” Commodore Henry said.

After meeting his senior team and their families, Commodore Henry was invited to inspect a recognition of the assumption of office as Commander British Forces Gibraltar.

He is very much looking forward to his new appointment and said: "It is a huge honour and privilege to take over today as Commander British Forces Gibraltar and I am delighted to be returning to Gibraltar with my family to take up this appointment."

