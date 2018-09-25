Ceremony of the Keys cancelled again

The Ceremony of the Keys Parade which was to be held on Thursday evening has been cancelled for the second year running.

In a statement, The Convent said this is due to the Royal Gibraltar Regiment’s ongoing operational commitment in Bahrain, which draws heavily on the Regiment’s personnel.

“His Excellency the Governor and the Commander British Forces would like to apologise to the guests and members of the public who were looking forward to attending the parade,” the statement added.

The Ceremony of the Keys reception will still go ahead at the Convent on the same evening for those invited to attend.

