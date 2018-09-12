Campo mayors to meet Borrell on Brexit

Spain’s Foreign Minister, Josep Borrell, will meet with mayors from the Campo de Gibraltar next Tuesday to discuss the latest developments relating to Brexit.

The meeting was confirmed by Juan Franco, the mayor of La Linea, who said he welcomed the chance to discuss with Mr Borrell this “extraordinarily important” issue that could have “such a huge impact” on the Campo.

“I’m confident that after this meeting, we’ll be able to announce specific measures for La Linea, which is the Spanish city that will be most impacted by the UK’s departure from the EU,” Mr Franco said.

Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, the PSOE mayor of San Roque, said the meeting would also tackle the Spanish Government’s recently-announced plan to encourage investment and community initiatives in a bid to stem the growth of smuggling activity in a region plagued by high unemployment.

