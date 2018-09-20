Bordering on Brexit conference opens today

A symposium entitled ‘Bordering on Brexit: Global Britain and the Embers of Empire’ will open today at the Garrison Library.

It has been organised by the library’s director, Dr Jennifer Ballantine Perera, together with the University of Copenhagen and the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister.

Leading academics from all over Europe including Gibraltar will look at the impact of Brexit from a number of different angles.

This is particularly relevant coming as it does in the final straight of the negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

There are speakers from Oxford, Cambridge, Amsterdam, East Anglia, Demos, Queen Mary, Trondheim, Nottingham, Bath, Exeter, Gibraltar and Copenhagan.

The topics under discussion include ‘Indian dreams in Brexit Britain’; ‘English Nationalism and Brexit: Britannia Unchained or Post-Industrial Revolt’; and ‘The contradiction of England, Scotland: Brexit and the persistence of Empire’.

There will also be a Gibraltar element with Jamie Trinidad from Cambridge University discussing ‘Brexit and the status of the Gibraltar border’ and Dr Jennifer Ballantine speaking on ‘(Bre)xit or (Bre)entry into the World: the Spirit of Citizenship and Global Britain against the backdrop of Gibraltar’.

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, who is responsible for work related to Gibraltar exit from the EU, will open the conference at 6pm at the Garrison Library.

Entrance is free of charge and the public is invited to attend.

