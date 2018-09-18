All set for second annual GibCyber event

Gibraltar’s annual cyber event GibCyber in association with the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Gibraltar Government will be held at the University of Gibraltar on September 26.

The cyber conference will aim to raise the bar on last year’s successful event that attracted a packed auditorium.

The event will see performances from renowned experts in their field such as Google’s Chief Scientist Cassie Kozyrkov, child prodigy and ethical hacker Reuben Paul, Tech philosopher Nell Watson, and Charlie McMurdie, who served as Scotland Yard’s head of cybercrime.

The conference, while centred round cyber security and artificial intelligence, will also feature block chain and see speakers from across the globe deliver insights and demonstrations from the likes of the FBI Dark Trace, Fortinet, Nouveau, Hassans as well as from local talent such as Bayside Comprehensive Stewart Harrison’s Cyber Centurions.

The Bayside youngsters will be running ‘School’s Out’ which will be one of the many break-out/activity rooms available on the day whereby they will teach the adults some cyber security. Amongst those activity rooms are what the organisers are calling ‘forum rooms’ for audience interaction, Q&A;s and to meet some of the speakers in zones they have labelled such as ‘Artificially Yours’, ‘Shh It’s Security’, ‘Don’t cry for me Crypto’ and a ‘Talk Techie’ common room as well as an ‘Escape Room,’ if you dare.

Event organiser Justin Manners said: “We are honoured to be in association with the Gibraltar Government and RGP, and humbled at the support and interest from both local and international entities.”

“It was important for us to push the boundaries on this event, as not only is that fitting with the speed of cyber, but it sits well with the venue, the university, a place that embraces change and one of learning.”

“It is also a spectacular building, and we are delighted to be able to utilise its facilities in order for the delegates to experience everything GibCyber has to offer on the day.”

“We strive to serve the delegates a rich and different experience.”

“Even down to not having the traditional lanyards by planning to have an app to replace them so that all delegates can connect with any of the good and great on the day, as well as other functionalities in an event that encourages movement, flow and change.”

