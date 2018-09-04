Abseiling event raises £13,000 for Cancer Research

The Gibraltar Branch of Cancer Research UK raised over £13,000 with an abseiling event on the Europort building this weekend.

Some 46 people roped down the side of the Europort building last Saturday, with each raising a minimum of £200 to participate.

The event saw participants abseil down the building for over four hours as members of the public watched on.

This was the first time the local charity has organised an abseil charity drive, with the proceeds of the event set to fund research into cancer.

The abseil was run by volunteers from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and the Airport Fire and Rescue Service.

The charity event is continuing to raise funds and donations can still be made to individuals who took part, or directly to the Gibraltar Branch of Cancer Research UK.

