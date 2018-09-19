A book to ‘win at the game of life’

A book by well known local businessman Kenneth Castiel entitled ‘The Hero and the Villain within’ was launched on Monday evening at the University of Gibraltar by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

In the presence of the Governor Lt Gen Edward Davis, Government Ministers, guests and family, Mr Castiel said his book, which had been two years in the making, presented “the tools to win at the game of life”.

It was, he said, about re-capturing that freedom “when we sell ourselves short and erroneously believe that we are not capable. But it can always be done. I promise”.

He told all those present: “When you really want something in life nothing can get in the way of you having it.”

Mr Castiel, a lifestyle entrepreneur, author and strategic coach in personal change, four years ago went back to university graduating with a Masters in Creative Leadership through the School of Psychotherapy and Psychology. He started his career by selling books door to door but soon built a multimillion-dollar financial services company on the Rock which he would sell attaining financial freedom at the age of 43.

Advertisement

Mr Castiel described life like a pearl necklace but for him the necklace, he emphasised, instead of pearls, was strung with defining moments.

The launch of his book, he added, was one such moment.

With it, he offered his “holistic approach to transformation” and also provided the tools, anecdotes and exercises to re-programme disempowering beliefs, breaking through unhelpful habits, overcoming fear and reaching an existence full of joy, wisdom and self-awareness.

The book was presented by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo who was introduced by Mr Castiel’s daughter Sara and who this month leaves for the UK to take up a law degree.

Mr Picado said the book set out some of the opportunities inside all of us to live life on our own terms.

“Not to allow anyone to label us and to allow us each to be what we can be.”

Endorsing the book the Chief Minister described Mr Castiel as a true master at growing businesses and people.

“In today’s competitive business world, you need every advantage you can get. A great place to start is by making the most of what you have.

“Kenneth teaches you more workable, tangible, profitable techniques and strategies to give you the edge you need during these times of opportunity. What he teaches you about yourself and your own mindset is his true gift of wealth. He exemplifies the spirit of leadership, creativity and enterprise.”

Mr Castiel will be giving a talk at this year’s Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival at 2pm at the University of Gibraltar, Sunday 18 November. The book is available on Amazon.

Advertisement