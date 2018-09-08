‘A big bright future ahead despite the sadness of the result’ – Ribas says after Gibraltar defeat

It was not the result Gibraltar wanted yet a historic football occasion was played out on Thursday at the Victoria Stadium as a sold out Victoria Stadium witnessed Gibraltar first official international competitive match on home soil.
Even those who admit to placing football last in their list of priorities seemed hooked over the occassion. Weeks of advertising, many a column inch leading to Thursday had brought to the foreground the importance that the match signalled the start of a new era of international football.
The result was to be described as disappointing even by the Gibraltar National head coach who commented that “the result was useless to him in every sort of way.” However Gibraltar’s football took many positives from the match.” … FULL EXTENSIVE STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS
