Young Gibraltarians head for Washington placements

A group of 14 youngsters will soon leave Gibraltar for Washington DC for three-month placements with public or private sector entities.

They were briefed by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia on the policy of the government and connections between Gibraltar and the United States.

Dr Garcia explained Gibraltar’s long military connection with the US Navy.

The youngsters learnt how the first action of US warships outside their shores took place from Gibraltar against Barbary Pirates in the early nineteenth century.

Dr Garcia also explained that some 40 US vessels and 4000 sailors were based in Gibraltar during World War One.

The Rock became the leading port for the assembly of convoys anywhere in the world.

During the briefing, Dr Garcia also referred to the formation of a Gibraltar-American Chamber of Commerce, AmCham, and spoke about the lobbying work being carried out with US Congressmen.

The internships in Washington are organised through the Department of Education, and this group follow in the footsteps of 100 more who have attended the Washington programme.

