University researcher presents at Alzheimer’s conference in Chicago

University of Gibraltar PhD student Sonal Samtani was in Chicago recently to present her work at the annual Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.

The Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) is the largest and most influential international meeting dedicated to advancing dementia science.

Each year, AAIC convenes the world’s leading basic science and clinical researchers, next generation investigators, clinicians and the care research community to share research discoveries that will lead to methods of prevention and treatment, and improvements in diagnosis for Alzheimer’s disease.

Ms Samtani’s research aims to identify the impact of rehabilitation in Alzheimer’s disease in terms of cognition, function and quality of life.

Advertisement

The desired outcome is to investigate the possibility of greater sustainability in dementia care, delay institutionalisation and keep people in the community for as long as possible.

Ms Samtani is one of the University’s diverse community of researchers all of who are investigating issues of relevance to the local community.

She was given an opportunity to present her preliminary research at the conference, and said: “The response I received was really encouraging. Having direct access to a global community of Alzheimer’s professionals and researchers was an enriching experience and the feedback I received will move my work forward.”

Speaking of the conference in general, she said “I particularly found the Plenary Speakers the most inspiring part of the event as they were the front-liners who work in the field of dementia prevention, treatment and care.”

The trip was funded by the Kusuma Trust, “I would like say a special thanks to The Kusuma Trust for their generosity in funding the conference and supporting my research”.

Advertisement