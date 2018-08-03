UK reaffirms sovereignty double-lock, says ‘constructive’ dialogue continues with Gib and Spain

The UK Government said yesterday that it continued to “engage constructively” with Gibraltar and Spain to address the practical implications of Brexit.

In response to a parliamentary question in the House of Lords, the UK Government also reaffirmed its double-local sovereignty commitment to Gibraltar.

The response came from Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

He was answering a question from crossbench peer Viscount Waverly, who asked what discussions the UK Government had had with Spain’s new Socialist administration.

“The UK continues to engage constructively with the Government of Gibraltar and our European partners, including Spain, to address the practical implications arising from our EU exit,” Lord Arhmad said.

“We are confident all sides are committed to finding a mutually agreeable resolution benefitting everyone living and working in the region.”

“The UK stands by its assurances to Gibraltar never to enter into arrangements under which the people of Gibraltar would pass under the sovereignty of another State against their freely and democratically expressed wishes.”

“Furthermore the UK has given an assurance that it will not enter into a process of sovereignty negotiations with which Gibraltar is not content. This is the so called ‘double lock” guarantee’.”

