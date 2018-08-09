UK investigators probe ship collision off Gibraltar

A UK-registered container ship was involved in a collision with an Italian-registered liquid petroleum gas carrier four miles off Gibraltar last Saturday.

The accident came to light on Tuesday after the UK Marine Accident Investigation Board said it was looking into the incident.

The MAIB is responsible for investigating any accident involving a UK-flagged vessel.

“We’ve started an investigation into a collision between the UK registered container ship ANL Wyong and the Italian registered LPG tanker King Arthur, approximately 4 miles south east of Gibraltar on Saturday,” the MAIB said in an update on ongoing investigations.

“There were no reported injuries or pollution resulting from the collision.”

“However, both vessels suffered damage.”

The ANL Wyong is currently in the shipyard in Campamento, while the King Arthur is anchored off the Port of Algeciras.

The accident happened outside British Gibraltar territorial waters.