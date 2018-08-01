Top-level tour as power station feeds into grid

The Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, and government ministers including deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia and Sir Joe Bossano, the Minister for Economic Development, toured the new power station and LNG plant yesterday.

The group, accompanied by a number of other officials including police Commissioner Ian McGrail and Commander British Forces, Commodore Mike Walliker, were shown around the site by Michael Caetano, the chief executive of the Gibraltar Electricity Authority, the Gibraltar project head for Shell.

The dignitaries were briefed on the operations of the new facilities on North Mole a day after one of the plants three dual-use engines was powered up for the first time, contributing power into Gibraltar’s grid.

In addition to the dual-use engines, there are another three which will run only on LNG.

Advertisement

Each one of hese six engines can provide about as much power as the whole output of the current Waterport power station.

“The group that attended the briefing could not fail to be impressed at the excellent progress which is being made on both sites,” Dr Garcia said.

“It was important to note that, at every stage of our visit, we were shown the full range of safety and environmental features, many of which are additional to what may exist elsewhere and which are unique to Gibraltar.”

“These new facilities will guarantee our power generation for many years to come and will have a huge positive impact on Gibraltar’s air quality.”

Advertisement