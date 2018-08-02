Together Gibraltar in summer drive

Together Gibraltar will host meetings throughout the month of August for “under-represented groups and individuals”.

Over the past 12 months, the group has promoted grassroots politics through its meetings and campaigns – on issues from education to environmental policy and gender equality to reproductive rights.

At the end of the month it will hold a public meeting to present its social agenda, which will be the result of the work it has done since launching, including the meetings in August.

“Our meetings will be a discussion of inequality, discrimination, and strategies for progress,” the group said in a statement.

“Some members of the community are apathetic or pessimistic about political change.”

“But if you want genuine political change, we have to get active together.”

“The beauty of grassroots politics is that there is no structure or top-down hierarchy.”

“We all do as much as we can to create a new alternative, maintaining independence but collaborating on issues of mutual interest.”

“The abortion debate has been a great catalyst for progressive unity and grassroots co-operation,” the group said adding: “We have an opportunity to build on this and affect wider areas of our politics.”

The August meetings are scheduled as follows: Wednesday 1st August at 6pm – LGBT Rights Wednesday 8th August at 6pm – Youth Wednesday 15th August at 6pm – Minority Ethnic Groups Wednesday 22nd August at 6pm – Social Agenda Public Meeting and Seminar on Community Organising at John Mackintosh Hall Lecture Room.

All meetings will be held at Together Gibraltar HQ (230 Main Street, number 6) unless stated otherwise.

