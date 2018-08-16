Tiny tots get lessons from U16/18 girls

This Wednesday saw players from the GABBA Under 16 and 18 national team that participated in this summers FIBA European Championship tournament assist in basketball sessions for the tiny tots. Under the guidance of one of the women’s assistant coaches Kiara Sene, the young ladies, some of whom where involved with the team that won the gold in Andorra in the U18 category, provided assistance in teaching the youngest of players taking part in the summer sports programme some of the skills of basketball. FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

