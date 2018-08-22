The numbers game

Lincoln Red Imps’ second match of the season was surrounded by controversy when the club fielded players with different squad numbers on their shirts to the ones on their shorts, team sheet and even official records. The incident has led to some debate over whether officials should have allowed last season’s league champions to play with the wrong numbers on their back. However, officials indicated that exceptional circumstances surrounding why the kits were not available were accepted as a legitimate reason to proceed. The match was to end with victory for Lincoln Red Imps, but not after they were forced to struggle by a very determined Gibraltar Phoenix who showed that they will be challenging at the top half of the league this season… FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS
