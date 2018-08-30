Advertisement

Ten minutes for three points

Ten minutes of inspiration from young Mikey Yome sealed Europa’s victory against Gibraltar Phoenix on Saturday.
Europa FC came into the match after having dropped points a few days before against Glacis United in a gruelling physical match. The 4pm kick off was not something that Europa would have wished for. Especially playing against Gibraltar Phoenix a team who themselves were trying to prove that they were in it to compete for a place in Europe this season… FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement
mm
Stephen Ignacio
AUTHOR
PROFILE

Recent Posts

Today's e-edition
Advertisement
© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle