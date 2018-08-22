Stay and Play programme comes to a close

The Stay and Play summer sports programme, organised by the GSLA, this year with the co-operation of the Care Agency, came to an end this week as participants took part in a final presentation for parents and families.

Attended by Minister for Sports Steven Linares, Special Olympics Chairwoman Annie Risso and Miss Gibraltar 2018 Star Farrugia, the children participating in this years summer programme put on a display of the different activities they had undertaken.

The presentation took place at the old Victoria Stadium sports hall where the youngsters took part sharing with parents, families and friends some of the work that they have been undertaking around “functional exercise and movement mechanics, incorporating their love of music and song”.

Later parents were invited to attend to the Boathouse Activity Centre where the participants in this year’s programme displayed the artwork they had been working on during the summer.

Due to the continued success of the programme the GSLA sought the support and assistance from the Care Agency this summer.

The co-operation between the two agencies has already seen plans for further joint initiatives in future programmes, which will be developed even further next year.

