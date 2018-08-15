St Joseph stamp their mark on Boca

Boca Juniors made their debut n the first division with a defeat of 5-0. The result did not do justice to Boca’s early play which hampered St Joseph’s for two thirds of the match.
The latter, although jittery at first, soon found their rhythm to show why they are among the top four teams to bid for the title this season.
The first division newcomers not only held their own well but also caused St Joseph some threat.
The saints saw both Ryan Casciaro and Antonio Calderon start in the first eleven. Having play for Procopio they both slotted in well for St Joseph’s. Calderon provided some useful touches through midfield and an exquisite goal from a freekick. Whilst Ryan Casciaro seemed to be the only real calm head at the back for St Josephs. The jittery start to the season by St Joseph’s defence had Procopio airing his frustrations as they gave the ball away on numerous occasions whilst not under pressure.
