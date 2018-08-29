Special Olympics team heads to San Marino for football tournament

A team from Special Olympics Gibraltar will be travelling to San Marino tomorrow where they will be participating in the Special Olympics Small Nations Football Tournament which kicks off on September 1.

The team are being led by Head of Delegation, Caine Sanchez, Head Coach, Brian Fernandez and Assistant Coaches Mario Prescott and Jeremy Baldachino.

Samantha Sacramento, Minister for Equality, said: “It is extremely satisfying to see our athletes being invited to compete in this Small Nations Tournament.”

“The team train extremely hard during the year to prepare them for these events. I am sure they will do extremely well and wish them the best of luck. I have no doubt that they will make us proud as they always do.”

Steven Linares said: “As the Minister for Sport and a keen sportsman myself, it is gratifying to see yet another team representing Gibraltar at an international level.”

“These youngsters give up a lot of their time and make a lot of sacrifices to prepare for competitions like this one and for this I would like to publicly congratulate and extend my best wishes to the Gibraltar delegation.”

“As always, I will never tire of expressing my commitment towards sports and the Special Olympics family.”

“HM Government of Gibraltar has invested in a state of the art multi-purpose clubhouse and gymnasium for our Special Olympics athletes which I am sure will be enjoyed by many and assist in the future development of sport, their training and future international participation.”

