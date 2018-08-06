Salt water killed Rooke trees, report says

Trees have died and are dying due to the use of salt water for dust control at the site of HMS Rooke, according to a green area assessment carried out by Wildlife Gibraltar.

The report, which has been filed with the Town Planner, states that when the planter in the middle of the site was last checked, three of the small Canary palms and six Italian Cypress of varying size were being affected by salt water.

Some of the Cypress trees are quite large according to the assessment. The palms were drying and the Cypress deteriorating.

Today, the palms are all dead and the assessment states that the loss of the palms “should be compensated for when the site is developed.”

Advertisement

In addition, the Cypress are deteriorating and will eventually perish.

“They do not appear to have been cared for, contrary to the original recommendation,” states the assessment.

The report states that previous recommendations were disregarded and all plants are now showing signs of deterioration.

The assessment suggests that transplanting some of the Cypress can be attempted but adds the chances of survival are now low.

“There should be a pledge that any development at the site should exceed significantly the 5% soft landscaping requirement,” the assessment recommends.

Advertisement