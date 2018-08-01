RGP set to launch drugs and alcohol testing policy

– Govt signals ‘low tolerance’ to substance abuse across public sector

Police officers could be tested for alcohol and drug abuse under new rules that will be introduced by the Royal Gibraltar Police later this year, the first stage in a broader ‘drugs at work’ policy that the Gibraltar Government plans to roll out across all areas of the public sector.

The focus of the initiative is to provide support and assistance to those who have drug or alcohol problems that could impact on their work.

“We’ve approached this from an occupational health standpoint,” said Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail.

“This is not a punitive measure to catch people out.”

The RGP’s policy will be announced imminently and is the first step in a long-term strategy envisaged by the Gibraltar Government as part of a wider drugs policy for the public sector.

It was flagged up by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo in a document tabled in the Gibraltar Parliament during the recent budget session, but which went unnoticed and has not been reported on until now.

“As the largest employer in Gibraltar, we need to lead by example,” Mr Picardo said at the time.

“I am therefore announcing that over the coming year we will be implementing a ‘drugs at work’ policy throughout the public sector starting with the essential services.”

“Our approach will not necessarily be a punitive one but rather will encourage those who may have a dependency to seek appropriate help.”

“However, my government is also clear that it intends to adopt a low tolerance approach to drug and alcohol misuse within the public sector as a whole.”

