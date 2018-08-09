Rescue boat carrying scores of migrants arrives in Algeciras

A rescue boat carrying 87 African migrants and refugees saved in the Mediterranean Sea has docked in Crinavis, part of the port of Algeciras.

Its arrival this morning comes as the political mood in Spain shows signs of tension over a spike in migrant arrivals.

The boat operated by Spanish aid group Proactiva Open Arms delivered what it says are mostly Sudanese war refugees it picked up off the Libyan coast on August 2.

Spain allowed the boat to come after other, geographically closer, European Union countries refused to let it dock amid continuing strain among governments about how to respond to the wave of migrants crossing from Africa.

Spain’s new centre-left Socialist government made fair treatment of migrants one of its headline policies after coming to power two months ago.

The boat docked in Crinavis, in Campamento in the northeast corner of the Bay of Gibraltar, where Spain has set up a reception centre to process migrants rescued at sea.

Photo: REUTERS/Juan Medina

