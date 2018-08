Royal Gibraltar Police officers yesterday reached out to the public to highlight the work of Project Servator. The officers handed out leaflets outside No.6 Convent Place and asked members of the public to play a vital role in crime prevention by reporting anything suspicious. The RGP also warned that an increased police presence is “nothing to worry about” and these are normal police operations designed to deter, detect and disrupt criminal activity.

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

