Policing plan makes combating terrorism RGP’s top priority

With security and safety once again the key focus of the Gibraltar Police Authority’s annual policing plan, the Royal Gibraltar Police has been tasked with building its capacity and capabilities in order to combat the risk of terrorism.

Flagging the ongoing global threat of terrorism, the Authority states that Gibraltar is not immune from this phenomenon.

It adds that the RGP must therefore remain vigilant in order to forestall and combat the threat of terrorism.

“The RGP must continue to discharge its lead role in protecting our National Security under the aegis of the Gibraltar Contingency Council, and together with its key strategic partners give effect to the hardening of Gibraltar’s National Security Posture,” the plan states.

Underpinning this work will be the embedding of the principles of the UK’s Counter Terrorism Strategy (CONTEST) although tailored for Gibraltar’s unique needs and a greater synergy with the UK’s National Security Apparatus.

“The RGP must continue to work hard to reduce the threats posed by terrorism and use all the means at its disposal to give effect to this.”

The plan, which has been effective from April 2018 but was only tabled before the Gibraltar Parliament last week, sets out the action areas and delivery plans for the RGP over a 12-month period.

The views and comments of the public, obtained through the Authority’s annual public consultation survey, have been taken into account.

The Governor and the Gibraltar Government also submitted their priorities for policing and these are reflected in the Plan.

The Commissioner of Police, Ian McGrail, was also consulted by the Authority and his vision for the force taken into consideration.

The plan identifies five action areas including protecting national security, tackling crime proactively and effectively, safe community and safe roads, professional service delivery and effective communication.

The plan also highlights the importance of crime prevention and detection and said the RGP will continue to devote its resources to reduce recorded crime, repeat offending and maintain levels of detection.

The GPA said these efforts must in particular capture “high-risk areas” such as public protection, economic crime, money laundering, drug supplying and drug trafficking.

Highlighting the RGPs efforts to build awareness on cybercrime and cyber enabled crime, the Authority said it expects the force to continue with such campaigns over the course of the next 12 months.

