Plans filed for two town developments

Two sets of plans have been gazetted and filed with the Town Planner for developments inside the City Walls.

One of the developments, at 47 Line Wall Road and 15 and 17 College Lane, refers to a previous application that was heard at last month’s meeting of the Development and Planning Commission.

That application is for an eight-storey development on Line Wall Road, at the Amar Bakery. However, last month the decision was deferred due to a legal issue regarding the Section 19 notice.

Some types of development are subject to public participation requirements under Section 19 of the Town Planning Act.

Part of the requirements for a Section 19 notice is that it has to have the correct address on it to make it legal. The Section 19 notice for this development state it was for 47 Line Wall Road, but omitted the address for the section of the building on 15 -17 College Lane.

This has now been corrected and the proper Section 19 notice has been issued.

The other development is for 25 Main Street, although the plans have not yet been published online and were not available to the public as this newspaper went to press last night.

The applicant is seeking permission for an extension to the building and to convert the upper floors into eight apartments.

