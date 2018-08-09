Paddle boarders in close call with suspect RHIB

A police patrol boat called off a high-speed chase at sea yesterday after a suspected drug launch cut through a group of local paddle boarders, coming dangerously close and raising safety concerns.

The boat was one of two rigid-hulled inflatable boats of the type commonly used by smugglers and banned in British Gibraltar territorial waters.

They were being chased by a Royal Gibraltar Police vessel when the incident happened at around 8am just 200 metres from shore opposite Gorham’s Cave.

Advertisement

Videos of the incident circulated on social media showed one RHIB closing in from a distance and passing close to the group, which closed ranks for safety.

Different footage filmed from a distance showed the RGP patrol boat pursuing a second vessel as the dramatic incident unfolded.

“The RGP vessel gave a wide berth around the group of paddlers and called off the pursuit because of safety concerns,” an RGP spokesman told the Chronicle.

He added that no one was hurt in the incident and that the two suspect RHIBs had sped towards Spanish waters.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Advertisement